Dr. Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-7246Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Gynecology Oncology - Shepherd500 Shepherd St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 713-7777
Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (954) 367-3066Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bermuda Run Pharmacy329 NC HIGHWAY 801 N, Advance, NC 27006 Directions (336) 716-8092
Hospital Affiliations
- Davie Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Green, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033378971
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Gastroenterology
