Overview

Dr. Patrick Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Miami, FL and Advance, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.