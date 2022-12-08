Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD
Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins' Office Locations
-
1
Affordable Care Eye Physician Network1255 Broad St Ste 201B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 707-5632Monday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Eye Centers of America LLC6121 Kennedy Blvd Ste 1, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 766-5151
-
3
Retina Center of New Jersey, LLC216 Engle St Ste 201, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-3414
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
staff and dr. Higgins are always attentive, efficient and friendly
About Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285642470
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Nyu Hospitals Center|St Barnabas Med Center|Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Higgins speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.