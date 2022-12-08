See All Ophthalmologists in Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (79)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD

Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Higgins works at Affordable Care Eye Physician Network in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ and Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Higgins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affordable Care Eye Physician Network
    1255 Broad St Ste 201B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 707-5632
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Eye Centers of America LLC
    6121 Kennedy Blvd Ste 1, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 766-5151
  3. 3
    Retina Center of New Jersey, LLC
    216 Engle St Ste 201, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 871-3414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285642470
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center|St Barnabas Med Center|Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

