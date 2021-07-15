Dr. Patrick Leu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Leu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Leu, MD
Dr. Patrick Leu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Chi Health Lakeside, Columbus Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Leu works at
Dr. Leu's Office Locations
Urology Center Pcthe111 S 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
- 2 16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 407, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 330-4474
Radiology At Lauritzen Outpatient Center4014 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 559-4292
Nebraska Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone County Health Center
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Leu, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013910280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
