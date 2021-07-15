Overview of Dr. Patrick Leu, MD

Dr. Patrick Leu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Chi Health Lakeside, Columbus Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Leu works at The Urology Center in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.