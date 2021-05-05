See All Hand Surgeons in Washington, PA
Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
22 years of experience

Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD

Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Washington Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. McCulloch works at Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Washington, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA, Pittsburgh, PA and Waynesburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCulloch's Office Locations

    Advanced Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation LLC
    100 Trich Dr Ste 2, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 225-8657
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Southwestern Pennsylvania Orthopedic Associates P.c.
    5000 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 240, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 225-8657
    South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Assocs
    363 Vanadium Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 276-1662
    Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation
    112 Walnut Ave Ste B, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 627-6948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advanced Surgical Hospital
  • Washington Hospital
  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    May 05, 2021
    I had Carpal Tunnel release surgery 14 days ago. The facility and the Doctor were both great. My hand feels very good for 14 days. I will use this doctor again if I ever have another orthopedic need!
    Steve — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437297934
    Education & Certifications

    • Upmc Hand & Upper Extremity
    • West Virginia University
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    • Dayton
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCulloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCulloch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCulloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCulloch has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCulloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. McCulloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCulloch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCulloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCulloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

