Overview of Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD

Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Washington Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. McCulloch works at Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Washington, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA, Pittsburgh, PA and Waynesburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.