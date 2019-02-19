See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Patrick Reardon, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Reardon, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Reardon works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6550 Fannin St Ste 2435, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-3140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Patrick Reardon, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649270265
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reardon works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Reardon’s profile.

    Dr. Reardon has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

