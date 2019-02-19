Dr. Patrick Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Reardon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Reardon, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Reardon works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 2435, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reardon?
When I went to see doctor Reardon I was concerned because through the years gastroenterologists were afraid to even treat me due to a "botch surgery" back in 1990. I had suffered for years not knowing why. A few years ago I ended up yet again, in the hospital. Dr. Patrick Reardon came highly recommend. Was I nervous about having surgery? You bet I was. He did everything laparoscopically. I have my quality of life back. I highly recommend Dr. Reardon. I am so thankful.
About Dr. Patrick Reardon, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1649270265
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reardon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reardon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reardon works at
Dr. Reardon has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.