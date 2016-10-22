Overview

Dr. Patrick Shannon, MD is a Dermatologist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Shannon works at Shannon Mcnally-velasquez MD in Boardman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.