Overview of Dr. Patrick Weldon, MD

Dr. Patrick Weldon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS.



Dr. Weldon works at AXON PLLC in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.