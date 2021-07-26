Dr. Patrick Weldon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Weldon, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Weldon, MD
Dr. Patrick Weldon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS.
Dr. Weldon works at
Dr. Weldon's Office Locations
Axon1860 Chadwick Dr Ste 258, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 376-2004
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Helped tremendously. So glad i was referred to this physician
About Dr. Patrick Weldon, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1003907460
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weldon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weldon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weldon has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weldon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weldon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weldon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.