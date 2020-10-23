Overview of Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD

Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Pipkorn works at Barnes-Jewish in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Oral Cancer, Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face and and Jaw along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.