Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD
Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Pipkorn works at
Dr. Pipkorn's Office Locations
Barnes Jewish Hospital - Center for Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had tongue cancer and Dr. Pipkorn did a fantastic job of reconstructing my tongue.
About Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1437565819
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pipkorn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pipkorn accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pipkorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pipkorn has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Oral Cancer, Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face and and Jaw, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pipkorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pipkorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pipkorn.
