Overview

Dr. Patton Thompson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Thompson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Lung Nodule and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.