Dr. Paul Baciu, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Baciu, MD
Dr. Paul Baciu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Baciu's Office Locations
Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Clinton Township33100 S Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 294-0120
Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Clinton Township3100 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 247-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Paul Baciu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Baciu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baciu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baciu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baciu has seen patients for Glaucoma and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baciu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Baciu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baciu.
