Dr. Paul Braaton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Braaton, MD

Dr. Paul Braaton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Braaton works at OrthoMed Center in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Braaton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orion Orthopaedic Trauma Inc
    1335 Coffee Rd Ste 100, Modesto, CA 95355 (209) 524-4438
  2. 2
    Doctors Medical Center of Modesto
    1441 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 (209) 524-4438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Stress Fracture of Foot
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Stress Fracture of Foot

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Braaton, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538117056
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Med Br
    • Campbell Clin-U Tenn
    • Methodist University Hospital
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
