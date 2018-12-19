Dr. Paul Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bryant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Bryant, MD
Dr. Paul Bryant, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee At Memphis and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 300330 23rd Ave N Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2196
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bryant and his nurse, Heather, have been exceedingly caring and helpful. We have been fighting an infection that does not seem to respond to normal antibiotics. They have returned calls promptly and have been emotionally supportive. Hopefully I will soon be well.
About Dr. Paul Bryant, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1437441847
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University Of Tennessee At Memphis
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
