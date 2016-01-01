Dr. Paul Bryar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bryar, MD
Dr. Paul Bryar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bryar's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Paul Bryar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114986536
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Bryar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryar has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.