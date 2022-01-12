Overview

Dr. Paul Buse, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Buse works at Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.