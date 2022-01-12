Dr. Paul Buse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Buse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Buse, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Buse works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease615 S New Ballas Rd Ste 1200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buse was my doctor in the hospital before I had surgery. He gave me confidence that I was receiving the right treatment and that the surgery would be successful. I appreciated his expertise and his pleasant bedside manner. He gave the direction that was needed, and I am grateful.
About Dr. Paul Buse, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buse works at
Dr. Buse has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Buse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buse.
