Dr. Paul Conover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Conover, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Conover, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Conover works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Valley Colon/Rectal Sgns3080 Ackerman Blvd Ste 205, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 293-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conover?
Dr. Conover and the entire staff were amazing! I too had a bad experience with a previous doctor so I was very afraid. Dr. Conover and his staff explained everything in detail and that really helped ease my anxiety. The procedure was much less painful than it was with my last doctor and my issues were fixed after that first procedure! My job needed all sorts of paperwork for my medical leave and Dr. Conover's staff were very accommodating with this, I cannot thank everyone in this office enough!
About Dr. Paul Conover, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982603569
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Clin
- St Marys Health Care
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of Cincinnati, College Of Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conover works at
Dr. Conover has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Conover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.