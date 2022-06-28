See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Kettering, OH
Dr. Paul Conover, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Conover, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Conover, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.

Dr. Conover works at Miami Valley Colon/Rectal Sgns in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Valley Colon/Rectal Sgns
    3080 Ackerman Blvd Ste 205, Kettering, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-6188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Conover?

    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Conover and the entire staff were amazing! I too had a bad experience with a previous doctor so I was very afraid. Dr. Conover and his staff explained everything in detail and that really helped ease my anxiety. The procedure was much less painful than it was with my last doctor and my issues were fixed after that first procedure! My job needed all sorts of paperwork for my medical leave and Dr. Conover's staff were very accommodating with this, I cannot thank everyone in this office enough!
    Paris — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Conover, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Conover, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Conover to family and friends

    Dr. Conover's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Conover

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Conover, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Conover, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982603569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ferguson Clin
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Marys Health Care
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Cincinnati, College Of Pharmacy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Conover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conover works at Miami Valley Colon/Rectal Sgns in Kettering, OH. View the full address on Dr. Conover’s profile.

    Dr. Conover has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Conover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Conover, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.