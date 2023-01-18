Overview of Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO

Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Eichenseer works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.