Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichenseer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO
Overview of Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO
Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Eichenseer works at
Dr. Eichenseer's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eichenseer?
Doctor Eichenseer was very informative and courteous. He answered all my questions and we are proceeding with the next steps.
About Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1851655369
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco (Spine)
- Affinity Medical Centre-Massillon Campus
- Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
- John Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eichenseer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichenseer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eichenseer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eichenseer works at
Dr. Eichenseer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichenseer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichenseer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichenseer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichenseer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichenseer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.