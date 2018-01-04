Dr. Paul Fanning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fanning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Fanning, MD
Dr. Paul Fanning, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health North Campus Tyler.
Dr. Fanning's Office Locations
Trinity Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 104, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 597-2002
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-health Park Plaza1327 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8764
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 597-2002
Ut Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7826Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fanning is one in a million when it comes to finding a great surgeon. I drove 2 hrs. to fine a good gynecologist to do my surgery @ i found one of the best. His office/staff are very friendly@ courteous.
About Dr. Paul Fanning, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972577419
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
