Overview of Dr. Paul Gaeta, MD

Dr. Paul Gaeta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Amer Univ Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Gaeta works at Martin Health System Hpls in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.