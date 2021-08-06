Dr. Paul Hackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hackett, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hackett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Hackett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Colorectal Surgical Care3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 443, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 709-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hackett?
Highly recommend Dr Hackett..Truly one of the best colon doctors .Patient care is very important to him..Making sure your health is great!!
About Dr. Paul Hackett, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1154332393
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hackett works at
Dr. Hackett speaks Panjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.