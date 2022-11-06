Overview of Dr. Paul Hahn, MD

Dr. Paul Hahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hahn works at Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC (Teaneck) in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.