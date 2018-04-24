Overview

Dr. Paul Hicks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.



Dr. Hicks works at Arnot Health in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.