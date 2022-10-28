Overview

Dr. Paul Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Cor Cardiovascular Specialists in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.