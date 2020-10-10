Overview of Dr. Paul Hoff, MD

Dr. Paul Hoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Hoff works at Michigan Otolarnglgy Sgy Assocs in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI, Ann Arbor, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.