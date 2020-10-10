Dr. Paul Hoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Hoff, MD
Dr. Paul Hoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Hoff's Office Locations
Mosa Audiology5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2017, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-3200
Center for Facial Cosmetic19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 103, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-7634
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051
- 4 2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 160, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (800) 851-6672
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive! He is kind, listens and is considerate, like his father.
About Dr. Paul Hoff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
