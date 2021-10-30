Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Johnson, MD
Dr. Paul Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Weisgarber Office1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
Orthotennessee Orthotics7557 Dannaher Dr Ste G10, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 558-4444
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 558-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my back doctor for a long time he is always answering all my questions and is straight to the point never ever leaves you hanging. Dr.Johnson is the only back doctor I would ever trust with my back and never rushes my appointment always listens and always tries to help me through all treatments and only releases me when I’m ok not when the paperwork says it’s time and his nurse is AMAZING!!! And so is Dr.Paul Johnson so THANKFUL to him!!!!!
About Dr. Paul Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
