Dr. Paul Johnson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (74)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Johnson, MD

Dr. Paul Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weisgarber Office
    1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400
  2. 2
    Orthotennessee Orthotics
    7557 Dannaher Dr Ste G10, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4444
  3. 3
    Parkwest Medical Center
    9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Oct 30, 2021
    He has been my back doctor for a long time he is always answering all my questions and is straight to the point never ever leaves you hanging. Dr.Johnson is the only back doctor I would ever trust with my back and never rushes my appointment always listens and always tries to help me through all treatments and only releases me when I’m ok not when the paperwork says it’s time and his nurse is AMAZING!!! And so is Dr.Paul Johnson so THANKFUL to him!!!!!
    Samantha Griffin — Oct 30, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790752970
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
