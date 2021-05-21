Dr. Paul Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Jones, MD
Dr. Paul Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Franciscan Healthcare Munster701 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-4200
Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants Ltd.2525 S Michigan Ave Fl 12, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2380
Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 747-4000Monday12:45am - 8:00amTuesday12:45am - 8:00amWednesday12:45am - 8:00amThursday12:45am - 8:00amFriday12:45am - 8:00amSaturday12:45am - 8:00amSunday12:45am - 8:00am
Advocate Med Group Cardio Instituteolympia Flds3800 W 203rd St Ste 202, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Dr. Jones showed very much concern for me after my surgical procedure. He explained the situation to my family so they could understand.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
