Dr. Paul Jou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Jou, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Jou works at
Locations
1
Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jou is very friendly and truly listens. He addressed all my issues and I'm grateful to be under his care.
About Dr. Paul Jou, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1356608319
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Dermatology
Dr. Jou has seen patients for Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jou.
