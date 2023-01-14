Overview of Dr. Paul Keller, MD

Dr. Paul Keller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Keller works at Atlantic Orthopaedic Group PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Fusion and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.