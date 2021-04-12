Dr. Paul Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Kim, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Berks Center for Digestive Health1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 228-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim listen to his patients symptoms. I never felt rushed and he listened to what I had to say. He provided a through examination and my procedure was scheduled in less than a week. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Kim, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1285853887
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Pittsburgh
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.