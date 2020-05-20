Dr. Paul Kuperschmid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuperschmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kuperschmid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Kuperschmid, MD
Dr. Paul Kuperschmid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Kuperschmid's Office Locations
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore6 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Getting an appointment to see Dr. Kuperschmid might take a little time as is with all great physicians it seems they are all overworked and very busy. I found Dr. Kuperschmid to be genuinely interested in helping me, very knowledgeable in pulmonary medicine and took the time to explain everything and answer all my questions and even gave me a prescription that helped me breathe a little better right away. He even contacted me by phone a few days after the appointment. Nice modern office and friendly staff and testing is also done on site.
About Dr. Paul Kuperschmid, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861463754
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuperschmid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuperschmid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuperschmid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuperschmid works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuperschmid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuperschmid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuperschmid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuperschmid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.