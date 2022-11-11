Dr. Paul Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kwak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Kwak, MD
Dr. Paul Kwak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kwak works at
Dr. Kwak's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Voice Center222 E 41st St Fl 8, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 754-1207
-
2
NYU Voice Center345 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-1207
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwak?
Really helpful visit. Was having a longtime issue with my voice that no one had been able to figure out but Dr. Kwak and his speech therapist, Shirley Gherson, got my voice back to normal! He is kind and spent a lot of time explaining things to me. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Paul Kwak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184937914
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwak works at
Dr. Kwak has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy and Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.