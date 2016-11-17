Overview

Dr. Paul Lelorier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.