Dr. Paul Lelorier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Lelorier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 533 Bolivar St Rm 342, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-3546
-
2
University Medical Center2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 962-6330Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4000
-
4
Mhm Occupational Medicine LLC3601 Houma Blvd Ste 203, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 412-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Intelligent and seeks answers to troubling health problems, but sometimes I get the feeling that he's leaving out important information. All in all, I do trust him and would recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Lelorier, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Lelorier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lelorier has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lelorier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lelorier speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lelorier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lelorier.
