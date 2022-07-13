Overview

Dr. Paul Lenz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Lenz works at Sunlight Clinic in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.