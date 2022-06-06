Dr. Paul Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lyons, MD
Dr. Paul Lyons, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Winchester Neurological Consultants125a Medical Cir, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-1828
Valley Health - Warren Memorial Hospital1000 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630 Directions (412) 648-6868
Winchester Orthopaedic Associates1830 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-1828
Winchester Medical Center Inc1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lyons is an exceptional neurologist. He is compassionate and patient, treating you like he would his own family. He is well sought after and has a busy schedule so you may wait a while for your appointment but he’s worth it. My husband has a complicated case and he has gotten no where with other neurologist. Dr. Lyons has been the best we’ve seen and he has went above and beyond giving him the best care available. I highly recommend him.
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
