Overview of Dr. Paul Lyons, MD

Dr. Paul Lyons, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Lyons works at Winchester Neurological Consultants in Winchester, VA with other offices in Front Royal, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.