Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meissner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM
Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD.
Dr. Meissner Jr works at
Dr. Meissner Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Renal Treatment Centers Luther1818 Pot Spring Rd Ste 110, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 666-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meissner Jr?
I've seen Dr. Meissner a few times and have been happy every time. He's a kind man who takes time to treat the problem and explain, never making me feel rushed. The office itself is also clean and peaceful with friendly staff.
About Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417947953
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meissner Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meissner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meissner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meissner Jr works at
Dr. Meissner Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meissner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meissner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meissner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meissner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meissner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.