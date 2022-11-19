Dr. Paul Melaragno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melaragno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Melaragno, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Melaragno, MD
Dr. Paul Melaragno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Melaragno works at:
Dr. Melaragno's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic ONE6840 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 827-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melaragno?
Everyone in Dr. Paul Melaragno office was professional and very kind and helpful. I was very comfortable, no stress at all. And Dr. Paul Melaragno is a wonderful Doctor. He didn't rush me thru, he took his time explaining everything to me and my Husband. I am having knee replacement surgery and very happy Dr. Melaragno is going to take care of me. ??
About Dr. Paul Melaragno, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1770593279
Education & Certifications
- Akron Gen Med Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melaragno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melaragno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melaragno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melaragno has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melaragno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Melaragno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melaragno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melaragno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melaragno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.