Dr. Paul Miller, MD
Dr. Paul Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Neurology Consultants of Montgomery PC1722 Pine St Ste 700, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for a simple test and was not supposed to even see the doctor. I got to see him anyway which I thought was great. I told him some problems I was having and he said he wanted to see me as his patient and that he would like to do more test. He was even worried about my white jacket getting blood on it from the test I did and left the room to get me bandaids. I figured if he cared about my white jacket then he cares about me. Once I got the referral, I was put on the schedule right away. I look forward to seeing him again and feel thankful that someone wants to help me.
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
