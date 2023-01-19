See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Paul Mondo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Mondo, MD

Dr. Paul Mondo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with Ocshner Fdn Hospital

Dr. Mondo works at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mondo's Office Locations

    Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
    7710 S US Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Space Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondrosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Mondo, MD
    About Dr. Paul Mondo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1720070691
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ocshner Fdn Hospital
    • Highland Genl Hosp
    • University of Miami
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Mondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mondo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mondo works at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mondo’s profile.

    Dr. Mondo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mondo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

