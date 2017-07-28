Dr. Paul Noh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Noh, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Noh, MD
Dr. Paul Noh, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Noh's Office Locations
Cincinnati Children's Hopsital Medical Center3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 636-4975MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Cincinnati Children's Northern Kentucky2765 Chapel Pl, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 344-5390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Noh preformed a hypospadias repair for my son in 2012 and just completed a hernia repair for the same child again yesterday. As always he was upbeat, friendly, & easy to work with. He does talk & work very quickly so I can see where some may perceive him as abrupt, but I've found him to be very kind and patient. The only downside is he tends to run behind timewise, but it's worth the wait because he's thorough & takes as much time as needed to answer questions. His staff is also very nice.
About Dr. Paul Noh, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1811089691
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noh has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Noh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.