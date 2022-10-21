Overview of Dr. Paul Park, MD

Dr. Paul Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Park works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.