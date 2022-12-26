Dr. Paul Perito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Perito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Perito, MD
Dr. Paul Perito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Dr. Perito's Office Locations
Miami Mens Health135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 540, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 445-8461
Coral Gables Hospital3100 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 445-8461
Coral Gables Surgery Center2645 SW 37th Ave Ste 400, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 461-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was on a tight schedule , Dr. Perito was able to get me scheduled quickly , the procedure from my point of view was “ Flawless” , the Coral Gables hospital and staff even though there was a little bit of a language issue ( on my part ) i no speak spanish, :). They made the exception for the gringo ( me ) .. they did an outstanding job for me .. Other doctors may do a good job as well , But in my opinion Perito is at the top of his field of surgeons in this field !
About Dr. Paul Perito, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851339824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Perito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perito has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perito speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Perito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perito.
