Dr. Paul Perito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Perito works at Miami Mens Health in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.