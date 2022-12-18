Dr. Paul Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Perry, MD
Dr. Paul Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Crawford Memorial Hospital
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Fairfield Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Wabash General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Perry is an exceptional surgeon and also kind and caring. He will give you his undivided attention as you describe your symptoms, gently examine your injury, and patiently explain your x-ray. He is willing to try stop gap measures - medication, cortisone shot, physical therapy. He respects your need to plan for your surgery. Surgery is quick, physical therapy recovery takes months. Tri-State-Orthopedics is an efficient and very patient friendly team. The physicians and support staff do their very best to restore you. Dr Perry replaced my left shoulder Oct 2021. I was fearful and postponed the surgery until the pain was constant and unbearable. I won’t wait to long with my right shoulder. Like the body shop that returns your car working better than before - Dr Perry and the physical therapist restored my ability to cuddle my grandchildren, knead bread, do embroidery and sail our sailboat. The team restored my quality of life.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861490450
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Wright State University School Of Med
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Miami University of Ohio
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.