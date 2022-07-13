Dr. Paul Pervil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pervil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pervil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Pervil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Pervil works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates PC146A Manetto Hill Rd Ste 205, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-4404
Prohealth Care Associates Llp575 Underhill Blvd Ste 210, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 822-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pervil has the best bedside manner of any physician I've seen. He's extremely knowledgable, thorough, professional, and has a great sense of humor to relax his patients. I was very nervous for my upper endoscopy and he went out of his way to calm my nerves and provide me with all the necessary information. Can't recommend him highly enough!! :)
About Dr. Paul Pervil, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841399862
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pervil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pervil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pervil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pervil works at
Dr. Pervil has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pervil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pervil speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pervil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pervil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pervil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pervil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.