Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO
Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Petrakos works at
Dr. Petrakos' Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrakos?
Dr. Petrakos was friendly, spoke to me in a direct and clear way. I left feeling clear about my condition, feeling I was in good hands, and finding him to be a very likable doctor.
About Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1134545171
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrakos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrakos works at
Dr. Petrakos has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.