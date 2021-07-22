Dr. Paul Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pierce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Pierce, MD
Dr. Paul Pierce, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
Paul Pierce MD9348 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 355-1585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Paul Pierce MD13492 Bass Pro Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pueblo Office5700 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 355-1585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So wished Dr. Pierce had been available for my original breast reconstructive surgery. His caring and kind approach are incredible. He also provides you with a clear understanding of the procedure and follow-up!! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Paul Pierce, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Mt. Sinai Hospital
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- The University of Texas
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
