Overview

Dr. Paul Poommipanit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Poommipanit works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.