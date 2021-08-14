Overview

Dr. Paul Preslar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Preslar works at Saints Medical Group - Midwest City in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.