Dr. Paul Rolincik III, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (44)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Rolincik III, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MA. They completed their residency with Boston U/Tufts Combined/Boston U Med Ctr/New Eng Med Ctr

Dr. Rolincik III works at Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough in Canton, MA with other offices in Foxborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough
    95 Washington St Ste 121, Canton, MA 02021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-5858
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough
    9 Payson Rd Ste 225, Foxborough, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-5858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Pleasant experience beginning at the check in desk. Dr. Rolincik is so approachable and provides comfort to what is otherwise an uncomfortable situation. He is professional, knowledgeable and thoughtful.
    Scott Anderson — Dec 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Paul Rolincik III, MD
    About Dr. Paul Rolincik III, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston U/Tufts Combined/Boston U Med Ctr/New Eng Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rolincik III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rolincik III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rolincik III has seen patients for Dry Skin, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolincik III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolincik III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolincik III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rolincik III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rolincik III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

