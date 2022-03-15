Overview

Dr. Paul Ruggieri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Ruggieri works at SMG GSMC Emergency Department in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.