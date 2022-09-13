See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Franklin, TN
Dr. Paul Rummo, MD

Sports Medicine
3.1 (33)
Map Pin Small Franklin, TN
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Rummo, MD

Dr. Paul Rummo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Rummo works at Vanderbilt Bone & Joint Franklin in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rummo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Orthopedics- Franklin
    206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 790-3290
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Harris Teeter LLC
    6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 790-3290
  3. 3
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    1301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr Rummo saw my teen son for a fractured scaphoid, which is hard to diagnosis and commonly misdiagnosed. He was thorough to find the problem initially and through treatment and rehabilitation. Explained everything to us very well. We would definitely go back should we ever need to.
    ML — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Rummo, MD

    Sports Medicine
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1811089238
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.