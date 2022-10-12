Dr. Saphier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Saphier, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Saphier, MD
Dr. Paul Saphier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Saphier works at
Dr. Saphier's Office Locations
Altair Health - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ANS Teaneck Office400 Frank W Burr Blvd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 530-7035
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Waited a bit, by the time I left , I knew I needed to figure out for myself if I was willing to undergo surgery for 6mm aneurysm. Still thinking about it.
About Dr. Paul Saphier, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154516532
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Buffalo General Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saphier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saphier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saphier has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saphier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Saphier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saphier.
